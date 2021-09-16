Clacton stabbing victim Harry Burkett's life 'taken in worst possible way'
- Published
A relative of a man fatally stabbed on a night out said his cousin's life "was taken in the worst possible way".
Harry Burkett, 21, from Grays in Essex, died after being stabbed in Rosemary Road, Clacton, shortly after midnight on Sunday.
His cousin, Kane Livett, said: "He was out one night enjoying himself clubbing when his life was taken in the worst possible way."
Essex Police has arrested eight people in connection with the death.
A crowdfunding campaign started by Mr Livett to help pay for his cousin's funeral has so far raised £1,785, having set a £1,000 target.
"It goes to show how much of an impact Harry did have on everyone and we are so grateful as a family to everybody that helped us reach our target and go over," Mr Livett said.
Mr Burkett was treated at the scene by paramedics following the incident, but died in hospital.
Det Insp Kevin Hughes said the force, which is treating the death as murder, was making "excellent progress".
"We are following several positive leads and my officers are working tirelessly to ensure we can deliver justice for Harry and his family and friends," he said.
"Our investigation has identified further people who were in Clacton town centre at around the time Harry was assaulted and work is ongoing to find and speak with these people as a matter of urgency."
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, both from Clacton, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail.
A 20-year-old woman, also from Clacton, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail.
Three 15-year-old boys from Clacton and two 19-year-old men from Clacton arrested on suspicion of murder will face no further action.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk