Pitsea murder arrest over death of man in 60s
A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man aged in his 60s.
The man was attacked in Pitsea, Essex at 02:00 BST on Wednesday. Police said he was either walking his dog or at home, in the Malyons Mews area.
He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition and later died.
Temporary Det Ch Insp Julie Gowen said police believed there was "no wider threat to the public" and added the investigation was "fast moving".
"My team are working tirelessly to establish what happened," she said.
The arrested man, from Basildon, was initially held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
He is now in custody on suspicion of murder.
Acting Ch Insp Steve Parry said: "This tragic incident will naturally cause shock within our community.
"But I am also acutely aware of the impact it will have on the Pitsea community."
Police patrols will take place into the weekend, he added.
