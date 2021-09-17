Boy, 16, charged with Clacton murder of Harry Burkett
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being stabbed while on a night out.
Harry Burkett, 21, from Grays in Essex, was stabbed in Orwell Road, Clacton, shortly after midnight on Sunday.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics but died in hospital.
The teenage boy, from Clacton, has been charged with murder and is expected to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court later.
An 18-year-old woman from Clacton who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail until 7 October.
