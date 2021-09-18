Mutiny on the Bounty captain's watch auctioned
A pocket watch owned by a ship's captain who was famously set adrift during the mutiny on HMS Bounty is up for sale in an online auction.
Lieutenant William Bligh was overthrown by rebel crew in the South Pacific in 1789 and given a boat and basic supplies.
He then navigated the 4,000 miles (6,482km) to present day Indonesia, which few of his 18 crew survived.
The watch is in a lot being auctioned by Sworders of Stansted, Essex.
Hallmarked "London 1802", it is expected to achieve up to £5,000.
Also in the sale are a green glass wine bottle, believed to have been carried on HMS Bounty on its fateful journey, as well as first edition copies of his personal accounts of the mutiny.
The HMS Bounty was on a mission to collect bread-fruit trees from Tahiti and take them to plantations in the West Indies when disaffected crewmen, led by acting-Lieutenant Fletcher Christian, seized control.
The collection was amassed by HMS Bounty enthusiast John O'Conner, who died last year.
The online auction began on Friday and ends on 26 September.
