Colchester: Parklets open in Colchester High Street as part of Covid recovery
On-street loading bays have been transformed into seating areas known as parklets in a town as part of its Covid recovery.
Four former parking areas along Colchester High Street have been turned into small green spaces with benches.
They provide areas for shoppers to sit in and create additional footway space to help with social distancing.
Our Colchester Business Improvement District (BID) said businesses were in "full support" of the scheme.
The BID organisation said it believed the parklets, jointly funded with Colchester Borough Council, were the first of their kind in Essex.
BID manager Sam Good said they were in fewer than 5% of the loading bays in the high street so there would be "minimal if no impact on businesses deliveries".
"Placemaking and creating an experience for visitors to the town centre is essential for recovery from the pandemic and the installation of these parklets will increase the clean and friendly appearance of the town allowing a more pleasant trip for both visitors and residents," he said.
He declined to reveal the cost of the parklets.
They are being trialled for two years, after which they will be reviewed.