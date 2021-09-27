BBC News

Fuel supply: Essex Police warning after 100 calls over queues

Published
image captionPolice said not to call them out unless there had been a collision or a crime had been committed

A police force has asked the public not to call emergency numbers if they are stuck in traffic near petrol stations.

Over the weekend, Essex Police said it received more than 100 calls in 24 hours from people stating they were stuck in a build-up of traffic.

It said it knew the situation was "frustrating" but unless there was a collision or a crime had been committed it was not a reason to call.

It has also urged people "not to abuse staff" when filling up.

Ch Supt Jenny Barnett thanked the majority who were "buying petrol when they need it" and being "considerate and calm".

"We understand being stuck in a queue is frustrating, but our 999 and 101 numbers need to be kept for reporting emergencies and information about crimes or incidents," she said.

"If our call handlers are dealing with calls about traffic build-up, they're unable to take calls from people who really need our help.

"And no matter how exasperating it might be to be waiting in a queue, there is no excuse for abusing staff at petrol stations, who are just trying to do their job in difficult circumstances."

