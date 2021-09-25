Cressing: Two arrested over fatal car crash
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a man in his 20s died when a car left the road and hit a tree.
Police were called to reports of a collision involving a blue Ford Fiesta at about 00:20 BST on Witham Road in Cressing near Braintree, Essex.
A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
The men, currently in custody, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving.
Essex Police have asked anyone who may have seen how the vehicle was being driven or witnessed the moments leading up to the crash to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.