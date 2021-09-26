Nazeing: Murder arrest after man fatally injured
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who was fatally injured.
Police said officers were called to Palmers Grove in Nazeing, Essex, at about 07:15 BST on Saturday to reports a man in his 30s was injured.
He later died at the scene. A 33 year-old man from Nazeing was arrested and is in custody.
Police said they wanted to thank members of the public who came to the victim's aid.
The added they were not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident.
Det Supt Stephen Jennings said there was "likely to be a significant police presence in the area".
He said: "I need anyone who saw or heard anything or has any dashcam, doorbell, or CCTV footage to contact us."
"I also want to thank members of the public who went to help the victim, including giving CPR," he added.