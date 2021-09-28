John Dick: Wanted ex-marine's skull found near Harwich Port
- Published
The skull of a former marine who had not been seen for 10 months was found near a port, police have said.
John Dick, 38, was last seen in Harwich, Essex, on 30 November and family Facebook appeals were shared hundreds of thousands of times.
Police later said he was wanted over an assault the day before he went missing.
Essex Police has now confirmed that DNA testing revealed his skull was found on a building site near to Harwich Port on 19 July.
The force added that earlier this month "further bones were discovered along the coastline, in Bathside Bay, which led to additional searches in the following days".
More remains were found in marshland, and the force is conducting tests to ensure those discoveries are the remains of Mr Dick.
"We are not linking the discovery to any other investigation at this time and a file is now being be prepared for the coroner," the force said.
'Wonderful man'
In a statement issued through police, Mr Dick's family said: "We are absolutely devastated by the loss of our John.
"He was a wonderful man who was funny, kind, generous and trusting and, from the stories that have been shared, it is clear that this has been seen far and wide by so many people.
"Everyone that knew him is better for knowing him and John will be forever missed.
"He was so very loved as a daddy, husband, son and brother and our hearts are shattered at our loss."
Mr Dick had been missing from the Bury St Edmunds area in Suffolk, but in April Norfolk Police said he was wanted in connection to a "grievous bodily harm level assault" in Thetford.