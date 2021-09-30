BBC News

Braintree typewriter artist James Cook attracts global interest

Published
Image source, James Cook/PA Wire
Image caption, James Cook discovered typewriter art while looking for alternative ways of creating drawings during his A-levels

An architecture graduate who creates drawings on typewriters has taken commissions from around the world.

James Cook, 24, from Braintree in Essex, has made about 140 pieces after discovering the art while studying for his A-levels.

After stumbling upon the artform on the internet, he bought a second-hand typewriter and got to work.

He now has more than 35 typewriters and has produced drawings for customers in China and the United States.

Image source, James Cook
Image caption, James Cook previously displayed his work at Thaxted Guildhall
Image source, James Cook/PA Wire
Image caption, Mr Cook will be creating 10 Christmas card designs, featuring London scenes and winter themes
Image source, James Cook/PA Wire
Image caption, He bought his first typewriter from an elderly couple who heard him asking a charity shop worker if they had any

An American lawyer posted Mr Cook a specific typewriter which featured punctuation used in litigation for one commission.

"Last year, there was a fashion designer in China who wanted a picture as a memory of his mother who had recently passed away," he said.

"He wanted a drawing of her that integrated messages from the wedding speech that she had read out on his wedding day.

"When you looked at the drawing really closely, you could see all these little messages that were moments of the speech that were read on the day of his wedding."

The drawing took Mr Cook a month to create, using about 100,000 stamp marks from the typewriter keys.

Image source, James Cook/PA Wire
Image caption, Mr Cooks created a self-portrait on one of his typewriters
Image source, James Cook/PA Wire
Image caption, He said it usually takes up to two weeks to create panoramic scenes of London, with A5 pieces taking around two days

