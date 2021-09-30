Braintree typewriter artist James Cook attracts global interest
- Published
An architecture graduate who creates drawings on typewriters has taken commissions from around the world.
James Cook, 24, from Braintree in Essex, has made about 140 pieces after discovering the art while studying for his A-levels.
After stumbling upon the artform on the internet, he bought a second-hand typewriter and got to work.
He now has more than 35 typewriters and has produced drawings for customers in China and the United States.
An American lawyer posted Mr Cook a specific typewriter which featured punctuation used in litigation for one commission.
"Last year, there was a fashion designer in China who wanted a picture as a memory of his mother who had recently passed away," he said.
"He wanted a drawing of her that integrated messages from the wedding speech that she had read out on his wedding day.
"When you looked at the drawing really closely, you could see all these little messages that were moments of the speech that were read on the day of his wedding."
The drawing took Mr Cook a month to create, using about 100,000 stamp marks from the typewriter keys.
