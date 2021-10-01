Brightlingsea man guilty of avoidable fight death, police say
- Published
A man has been found guilty of killing a man who was trying to help his wife during an "avoidable" car park fight.
Brodie Groome, 27, of Brightlingsea in Essex, attacked Steven Warburton in Colchester in August 2020 and he died the following month.
Police said Groome claimed he acted in "self-defence", but he has been convicted of manslaughter.
Essex Police said the case "highlights just how quickly a situation can escalate".
Groome, of Sydney Street, is due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court in December.
Police said in the early hours of 19 August, two groups in Vineyard Street Car Park were involved in an argument, which quickly escalated to violence.
CCTV showed Mr Warburton, 46, had leant down to help his wife, who had been knocked to the floor.
He was then punched by a member of the other group, fell backwards with force and hit his head against the pavement, police said.
When officers arrived, Mr Warburton was unconscious and the second group had left in a car.
He was taken to hospital and died of his injuries three and a half weeks later.
A post-mortem examination found he had suffered a traumatic brain injury.
'Tragic death'
Groome was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but during his trial, the charge was amended to manslaughter.
After the verdict, Det Ch Insp Greg Wood advised people that if they get into an argument, particularly after drinking "just walk away".
"Everyone should be able to enjoy an evening out with their friends and loved ones, and get home safely," he said.
"Steven's death was completely avoidable and this case highlights just how quickly a situation can escalate.
"A single act of aggression can easily result in serious injury, or as with this case, someone's tragic death.
"Nothing good will come out of it."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk