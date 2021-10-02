Southend fireworks display cancelled due to 'hazardous' weather
A fireworks display has been cancelled due to forecasted "hazardous" weather.
The event in Southend, Essex, was due to take place on Saturday evening on the seafront.
The local Business Improvement District said it was cancelled "due to forecasted 40-50mph winds".
In a statement, it said: "As always the public's safety is our top priority; these conditions would be unsafe for operators to work in, whilst those attending would be at risk."
Saturday's event was due to be the first of 10 weeks of fireworks displays on the seafront.
The organisation said it was disappointed the display was not going ahead but it was looking forward to hosting other displays in "safer weather conditions".
