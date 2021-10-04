Harlow Council leader steps down to 'pursue dreams'
- Published
A council leader who had to shield during the pandemic has resigned after the experience made him "reflect, pray and reprioritise".
Andrew Johnson, 44, was appointed to the post at Harlow Council for the third time in May, having served as a Conservative councillor for 23 years.
He said he had hoped to resign in two years, but "then came the pandemic".
"There are so many dreams that I have put on hold and I feel now is the time to pursue some of these," he said.
Mr Johnson was classed as "clinically extremely vulnerable" during Covid, having undergone a kidney transplant, and had to shield with his family.
"Like so many others as this pandemic has begun to pass, I have had the opportunity to reflect, pray and reprioritise, realising now more than ever how precious and just how fleeting life can be," he added.
He was the sole Conservative councillor in Harlow when he was first elected, aged 21, in 1998.
He will continue as a ward councillor, with deputy leader Joel Charles standing in as interim leader.