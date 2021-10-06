Essex floods: Eleven rescued from minibus in ford at Writtle
- Published
Eleven people were rescued from a minibus after it became trapped in "waist-high" flood water.
Essex Fire Service was called to a ford in Cow Watering Lane, Writtle at 17:15 BST on Tuesday to find the occupants trapped in four feet (1.2m) of water.
Inflatable boats were used to rescue the passengers, who were aged 16 to 25, and their driver.
Heavy rains across eastern England led to flash flooding and disruption on the roads and rails.
The fire service said all the young people on board were "OK".
Crew manager Tom Whiteley said: "It takes less water than you might think for a vehicle to float and become uncontrollable.
"The flow of the water this evening took the minibus downstream.
"Please do not risk driving through flooded roads. Instead, turn around and find another route."
Parts of Norfolk and Suffolk also saw heavily waterlogged and flooded roads with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for the region.