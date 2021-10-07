Colchester fire crews rescue cat stuck on top of a roof
- Published
A cat that climbed to the top of a roof and became stuck has been rescued by firefighters.
The eight-month-old pet, called Shadow, made its way to the peak of a house on Heatley Way, Colchester, on Tuesday night and spent the night there.
Firefighters came to Shadow's rescue at 10:50 BST on Wednesday.
The black and white cat was saved with the help of an aerial ladder platform. The pet was unharmed and left in the care of its owner.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.