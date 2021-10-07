Heybridge Co-op targeted by men with crowbar and axe
- Published
Three men armed with weapons including an axe and a crowbar have robbed a shop and threatened its staff.
The Co-op store in Lawling Avenue, Heybridge in Essex was targeted at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday.
Police said the men stole cash and cigarettes. No one was injured.
The East of England Co-op said it was supporting the staff involved in the "distressing incident" and urged anyone with information to contact police.
"We take protecting our local businesses, communities, colleagues and customers very seriously, and incidents like these are never acceptable," it said in a statement.
"We've invested heavily in our security services and work closely with police forces, the local authorities and other agencies to share intelligence and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice."
Essex Police has called for witnesses to come forward.