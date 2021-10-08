Essex PC dies in crash between car and lorry on A1060
An off-duty policeman died in a crash between a car and lorry.
PC Tris Baker, 41, was driving on the A1060 in Roxwell, Essex, at about 13:50 BST on Thursday when the collision happened.
The Essex Police officer died at the scene.
The force's Chief Constable, BJ Harrington, said: "The loss of Tris to the Essex Police family is great, but this will not compare to the loss of those who loved him most dearly."
Police said the lorry driver had been interviewed about the collision.
PC Baker was based in Brentwood and had served as an officer for almost 18 years.
'Sorely missed'
His partner Faye Matthams said he was the "kindest, most giving and thoughtful man".
She said he took "much pride" in his role as a police officer plus as a volunteer police cadet leader.
"He was the perfect son, partner, father, brother and friend who will be sorely missed by us all," she added.
