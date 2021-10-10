Bocking Windmill: Storm-damaged sails repaired for 300th anniversary
- Published
A "beautiful" 300-year-old windmill's revamped sails, which were damaged during Storm Ciara, have been unveiled to the public as part of its anniversary celebrations.
Bocking Windmill in Essex, which was built in 1721, held its first open day since summer 2019 earlier.
The windmill has had two sails, which were damaged in February 2020, refitted since the public were last allowed in.
Local councillor Frankie Ricci said it was "great" to see it repaired.
The windmill has stood on Church Street for three centuries, but was moved 200 yards (180m) up the hill to its present site in 1829
It was the first Essex mill to be taken into public ownership when it was handed over to Bocking Parish Council in 1929.
Since 1989, Braintree District Council and the Friends of Bocking Windmill have collaborated on a number of restoration projects.
Volunteer Aidan Kelly said it was "an iconic" building which needed to be "maintained for future generations".
Mr Ricci, the council's cabinet member for communities, said it was "great to see the sails repaired and back on the windmill after over a year".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk