Colchester rapper death: Two men jailed for life
- Published
Two men who murdered an aspiring rapper by stabbing him to death in his home must serve at least 23 years in jail.
Alinjavwa Siwale, 22, also known as Swizzino, died at his house in Affleck Road, Colchester, on 11 December.
Sheldon McKay, 25, and Phoenix Lee, 20, were previously found guilty of murder and wounding with intent and have been given life sentences.
McKay was told he would serve a minimum of 23 years before being considered for parole, and Lee must serve 24 years.
During the trial, the court was told the knife used against Mr Siwale had a serrated edge and was possibly 28cm (11in) long.
It had punctured both of his lungs, causing them to collapse, and severed the arch of his heart's aorta.
McKay and Lee, both of no fixed abode, denied their involvement in the attack, but were convicted after a trail at Chelmsford Crown Court.
A post-mortem report said the cause of Mr Siwale's death was hypovolemic shock caused by extensive loss of blood from the stabbing.
During the trial it was heard in the weeks before his death, Mr Siwale had told his music manager and "confidante" that he wanted to move from Colchester to Chelmsford as some young men had been troubling him.
He had allegedly been involved in a fight with both defendants outside a probation office.
Mr Siwale, who had a son and played football for Great Notley FC, was said to have been talented in making hip-hop, drill and R&B music.
He had rapped in a song about the animosity with Lee, which Lee and others were aware of, the court was told.
His brother Suwilanji Siwale was also stabbed in the attack that took place at about 00:14 GMT.
In the aftermath of his death, the rapper's family described him as a "free spirit".
A family statement said: "Njavwa had a big heart and made friends so easily, sometimes not in the right circles, and was true to each and every one of them."
