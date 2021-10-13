BBC News

Ramsden Heath: Woman's death not caused by an assault

Image source, Essex Police
Image caption, Police were called to the address at just after midnight

The death of a woman in a village was not caused by an assault, police said.

Essex Police said officers were called to reports of an unresponsive woman in her 40s at an address on Downham Road in Ramsden Heath just after midnight on Monday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said her death was no longer being treated as suspicious and a 60-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of murder had been released without charge.

A force spokesman said further tests were needed to identify the cause of the woman's death but, following a post-mortem examination, "we have been able to establish it was not caused by an assault".

