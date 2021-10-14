Hermes dismisses Essex courier after 200 parcels lost
Delivery company Hermes has dismissed one of its drivers after about 200 parcels went missing.
Complaints from customers in Essex prompted the company to apologise and take action against the driver.
Hermes said its loss prevention team was investigating and "the courier involved has been removed".
Maria Field, from Chelmsford, whose parcel never arrived, was "relieved" to hear action had been taken, but said she still did not have her order.
In a statement, Hermes said: "We can confirm that our loss prevention team is currently investigating an issue in the Essex area regarding the non-delivery of around 200 parcels."
The spokeswoman advised customers to "contact their retailer or seller in the first instance, where possible".
She added: "We would like to reassure the local community that the courier involved has been removed and normal service will be unaffected moving forward.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
A number of those affected in the Chelmsford area took to a Facebook group to share their concerns and several contacted BBC Essex about the issue.
Ms Field said Hermes' response and action to remove the driver, "shows the power of the people".
"I'm really proud that everyone has come together to help sort this out," she said.
"Without everyone doing their bit, I truly believe that it would be going on for a much longer time."