Colchester in bid to become city for fourth time
- Published
A town is hoping to become a city after councillors endorsed plans to bid for the official status for a fourth time.
Colchester Borough Council hopes city status will put the Essex town on the "international tourist destination list".
Councillors have recommended the bid for final approval at a meeting later this year.
But Labour and backbench Conservatives said the council had not properly gauged public support.
Local authorities have until 8 December to submit bids for city status as part of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Colchester Borough Council hopes the town's 2,000 year history will be to its advantage, as it was once the capital of Roman Britain, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Portfolio holder for economy, business and heritage Darius Laws (Con) said at the meeting: "Why should we sit in the shadow of Norwich city or Chelmsford city?
"Tourism could boom. We could be on the international tourist destination list."
Mr Laws said becoming a city could also attract larger businesses to the area.
While Labour group leader Adam Fox said he supported the bid, he criticised the cabinet for only consulting with "key stakeholders".
"A bid for city status will only be successful if it has broad public support," he said.
"It is not clear that the Tory-run council have consulted widely enough and ensured people know why a bid is being considered and how Colchester will benefit."
Conservative councillor Lewis Barber said he felt gaining city status would not "address any of the issues that my residents care about".
