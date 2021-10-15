Essex lorry collision kills man on A120
- Published
A man has died after being hit by a lorry on an A-road in Essex.
Essex Police said officers were called after a collision on the A120 between Colchester and Harwich at about 07:00 BST.
The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, near to the slip road for the A133 at Great Bromley.
Police said officers remained at the scene and the road was expected to remain closed into the afternoon while investigations were carried out.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.