Persimmon told to fix back-to-front Colchester flats
A developer has had to make "extensive" changes after it built two blocks of flats "back-to-front", a council said.
The Persimmon Homes blocks in Colchester, Essex, were "misoriented 180 degrees", the borough council said.
Council officers noticed the error and told the developer to make changes to windows and balconies, as first reported in the Gazette.
Persimmon "categorically" denied it needed to be ordered to make changes, as its staff had flagged the error.
The two blocks were part of a development of 262 homes at the former Cowdray Centre business park, which was granted planning permission by Colchester Borough Council in 2019.
Liberal Democrat councillor Martin Goss said he was told by a constituent that the flats were not being built in accordance with the plans.
"I asked our planning enforcement team to check, and I can categorically tell you they do not meet the approved plans," he said.
"I find it rather astounding that such a mistake could be made.
"This is quite an amazing turn of events, as they have literally turned the building around."
'Limited alterations'
A council spokesman said: "Earlier this year, planning officers noticed two blocks of flats had been misoriented 180 degrees by Persimmon's architects and had consequently been built back-to-front.
"As it would have required major works to demolish both buildings and start over, Persimmon was ordered to carry out extensive remedial works.
"This has involved changing window openings and balconies to match the approved plans."
He said changes to one of the affected blocks was nearing completion, while the other was still being modified.
A spokesman for Persimmon described the changes as "limited alterations" rather than "extensive works".
"We can categorically deny that we have been ordered to alter this building," he said.
"During the early stages of construction we ourselves identified that limited alterations were needed to the position of some of the windows.
"The vast majority of these limited alterations have already been completed."