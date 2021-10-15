'David Amess was my best friend': Essex town in grief
- Published
Residents choked back tears as they spilled on to the streets of Leigh-on Sea after the killing of their MP Sir David Amess.
He was "so kind to everyone" said Rofique Ali, a local Conservative Party member, who described the MP as his best friend in the world.
"I have known him for many years, and he was so kind to everyone," he said.
"I can't forget David."
Sir David, who was meeting constituents at his surgery, had been an MP in Essex for almost 40 years, and theirs since 1997.
The 69-year-old was stabbed multiple times in Belfairs Methodist Church: a man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a knife recovered from the scene.
News filtered through the neighbourhood that Sir David had been killed in their church and on their street.
It's a quiet road in this picturesque seaside town and now a police cordon surrounds the building, police cars line the street and the church doorway is flanked by armed officer.
The community has been left stunned by the events of the past few hours and people have come forward to pay tribute to his work as a local MP, at pains to emphasise that he was a kind man.
Resident Melanie Harris left flowers at the scene. She said they were "a small gesture to show we care".
She also left a card that read: "What has the world come to? What a senseless waste of a charming, witty and kind and gentle soul who deserved a lot more than to be snatched from life.
"You were always a pleasure to speak to. Thank you for restoring my faith in politicians."
Stephen Aylen, who was a local councillor for 25 years, said: "He was very involved, a proper MP.
"For this to happen, what can I say?"
Kevin Buck, a Conservative Southend councillor, who worked with Sir David for 10 years, said he was "shocked and numb".
"I just can't believe he was with us here this morning, and not here now.
"He was a remarkable MP because he was a remarkable man - kind, compassionate and caring."
Parish Priest Kevin Hale said the community was "absolutely shocked and appalled" and it was "hard to believe".
"Sir David was a neighbour of ours, a good friend of the parish, a frequent visitor, a familiar face in the area and a great supporter of everything in the community," he said.
"We're all so utterly appalled. Our hearts and our prayers go out profoundly to his wife and children."
Ray Howard, a Conservative councillor in Canvey Island for 51 years and who canvassed for Mr Amess, said he was "deeply upset like thousands of others".
"He didn't want to become a minister, he didn't want to go higher, he just wanted to be good constituency man, and what a good man and parliamentarian he has been."