Sir David Amess death: Mural appears at Leigh-on-Sea skatepark
- Published
A mural of Sir David Amess has appeared at skatepark he opened 13 years ago.
The facility in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, was officially opened in 2008 by the MP for Southend West, who was fatally stabbed on Friday.
Sir David, 69, was attacked as he held a regular Friday meeting with constituents.
The art is the work of local artist Madmanity who called it "Why?" and said it was a "thank you from this community".
"He opened the skatepark and it is the closest legal graffiti wall to the crime scene," the artist said.
"There is no better place to do this. I wanted to send a thank you from this community."
A petition to make Southend a city in honour of Sir David has collected nearly 2,500 signatures.
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said there "feels like a certain inevitability about this campaign".
He told LBC radio: "Let me respect the mechanism for deciding it but say that I think it will be a very fitting tribute if it should come to pass."
Having represented the town in Parliament since 1997, Sir David had championed Southend's bid for city status as part of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.
Tony Cox, Conservative councillor for West Shoebury ward, said: "Sir David was one of the nicest and most charming people you could ever wish to meet and I think if there is ever a more fitting tribute to the life of Sir David, it's got to be this.
"I would urge everybody to get behind it."
Following Friday's attack, a 25-year-old British man is being held under the Terrorism Act.
