Sir David Amess: What does city status mean for Southend?
By Charlie Jones
BBC News
- Published
When Sir David Amess stood up in the House of Commons, his amused colleagues knew what to expect. He had spent two decades lobbying for Southend to become a city.
It may have become a running joke, but Sir David was entirely serious.
He mentioned it at every given opportunity. In December 2019, he secured an adjournment debate on the issue, telling MPs he was "not messing around".
Just the day before he died, he told BBC Essex radio the only way to shut him up would be to grant his wish.
"The benefits are enormous," he said. "I'm really, really excited about the prospect. It could absolutely transform things in Southend and raise civic pride."
In a statement after his death, Sir David's family asked people to show their support for the campaign in his memory.
His lifelong ambition was realised when the Queen agreed the rare honour could be granted, making Southend the 52nd city in England.
So what benefits come with this status?
The title is mainly seen as an opportunity to boost the local economy and attract more tourists and investment.
Ian Gilbert, leader of Southend Borough Council, campaigned with Sir David for the status as part of a competition for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.
He said the title was a fitting legacy that would honour his friend and hopefully bring some comfort to his family.
"It is a huge source of pride for the whole city, as we are now. It's a symbolic honour; it is a mark of status and will add to the prestige and profile of the town," he said.
He was signing a book of condolence for Sir David when he heard the news, which took him by surprise.
He said while there were "no hard, tangible benefits" to city status, he had spoken to leaders of other councils granted it, who said it had encouraged investment.
"I just hope this is something that can help bring us together in this really difficult time," he added.
It means Essex now has two cities, with Chelmsford becoming one to honour the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
Vicky Ford, Conservative MP for Chelmsford, said its title had brought investment, jobs and "many opportunities".
"At this time of deep sadness it is utterly appropriate for Sir David's dream to come true and for Southend to become a city," she said.
"Sir David often used to discuss with me how he wanted to spread the benefits of city status more widely across Essex."
Denise Rossiter, chief executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce, said she was looking forward to helping develop the thriving community in Southend, after watching Chelmsford benefit from increased investment.
"It actually has a lot going for it being close to London and with two direct rail links into the capital," she said.
"It also has London Southend Airport, and just up the river are the ports of London Gateway and Tilbury who have come together to develop Thames Freeport with its exciting visions for the future of the Thames Estuary."
For some people living in the seaside resort, becoming a city is not only an exciting economic prospect but the best possible tribute to their MP.
Garry Lowen, who owns Gleneagles Guesthouse and Tearooms, was a close friend of Sir David and worked with him on several campaigns.
"I spent all night crying after I heard the news and I keep getting really emotional because his dream is coming true," he said.
Mr Lowen campaigned with him to try and beat Hull to the City of Culture title in 2017, and said Sir David was even more motivated after they lost.
"He was someone who would not take no for an answer. We could not believe the energy he had.
"When I was diagnosed with motor neurone disease he was a fantastic supporter of me and petitioned for funding, which is really just the symbol of the man he was for any constituent."
Mr Lowen hopes the title will bring more tourists to the area.
"What we must do is make sure it is not just a badge or a rebranding exercise. We need to take every opportunity that it brings us from an economic and tourism point of view," he added.
'The city of Southend'
- With a population of 182,800, Southend-on-Sea is famous for events like Southend Carnival, the Estuary Festival and Southend Shakedown
- Southend Pier is the longest pleasure pier in the world, extending 1.33 miles (2.14km) into the Thames Estuary - TV viewers might recognise it as the venue for Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast
- Formed in 1906, Southend United FC currently plays in the National League but was once managed by England World Cup winner Bobby Moore
- Southend Airport opened as a civil airport in 1935 and offers flights across Europe
- Leigh-on-Sea, where Sir David was killed, is a district of Southend with its own town council
Philip Miller, who owns the Southend theme park Adventure Island and the aquarium Sealife Adventure, had known Sir David for 30 years.
The MP brought his five children to the attractions from when they were very young, and two of his daughters went on to work for the company.
"He never stopped talking about making us into a city and if he is looking down from Parliament in the sky he will be saying 'Thank God for that, it's done'," said Mr Miller.
He said Sir David would promote the town to anyone and even brought a minister from Qatar down to try to drum up investment.
"He was a huge support during Covid when we were losing £50,000 a month. He even mentioned us in the House of Commons, saying he was worried about our animals and he was instrumental in getting some grants to keep us going," he said.
City status: An expert's view
Prof Steve Musson, an economic geographer from the University of Reading, said city status in itself did not necessarily draw any extra inward investment to an urban area or a region.
"Our research has shown that it is the process that new cities usually go through to mount their campaign that leads to most benefit. With Southend becoming a city in the way that it has, we don't have much precedent to go on," he said.
"Given that Southend has been elevated to city status somewhat suddenly, despite the long-running campaign by Sir David Amess and others, it may not have the same economic boost that other new cities have experienced.
"It will really be up to the council, businesses and people of Southend how they use their new status to galvanise action and bring in investment and positive attention. That could be a route to securing a positive and long-lasting legacy for Sir David in Southend via city status."
Jacqui Dallimore, who runs Roslin Beach Hotel in Thorpe Bay, and is also chair of Southend Tourism Partnership, said the news of city status was bitter-sweet.
"I was so happy when I heard but it is just so tragic that he is not here to see it happen," she said.
"It doesn't feel right to celebrate now but at some point we will.
"We are accepting this title on his behalf and it really is in recognition of his 20 years of campaigning.
"He always had time for the people of Southend and he genuinely cared about us. He would always ask me how the hotel was doing."
She said the award of city status was fantastic news for the future of the town and it would ultimately become Sir David's legacy, though she also hopes a statue of him might be erected in years to come.
"Wherever he is now, I am sure he will know about it. He always had a smile on his face and I am sure somewhere he is smiling right now. This one is for you, Sir David."
