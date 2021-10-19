Buckhurst Hill: Road collision victim 'strong and kind'
A woman pedestrian who died after being hit by two vehicles has been described as a "passionate, strong, kind, caring young lady".
Chalize Vitalis-Lovell, 19, died after a collision involving a car and a van in Buckhurst Way, Buckhurst Hill, Essex on 12 October.
In a statement released by Essex Police, her mum said: "She was the best daughter a mum could ever wish for."
A campaign group has been formed calling for traffic-calming measures.
The tribute said Ms Vitalis-Lovell, who was from Buckhurst Hill, had "her whole life ahead of her".
"She was very much a family person and would stand up for what she believes in," said her mother.
"She was fantastic at her job in child care and was looking forward to becoming a mum herself one day.
"Her family and friends are extremely heartbroken at this time and trying to come to terms with the fact that we will never see her again."
The driver of the van, a 28 year-old man from Harlow, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
He has been released under investigation.
Buckhurst Hill Green Party councillors and residents launched a safer roads campaign on Saturday following Ms Vitalis-Lovell's death,
An online petition calling for traffic-calming measures on Buckhurst Way, Loughton Way and Roding Lane has already been signed by more than 1,900 people.
Green Party leader, Steven Neville, said that while neighbouring Woodford had "adequate traffic calming measures and street lighting to keep residents safe," there was an "invisible border into Essex where those measures that keep local residents safe disappear too".