Sir David Amess: Ex-MP says his friend 'wouldn't want more security'
- Published
A former MP and long-time friend of Sir David Amess has warned against the implementation of extra security measures in the wake of the Southend West MP's killing.
Sir Bob Russell, who served as MP for Colchester for 18 years, said "one evil must not change things too much".
Sir David was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery on Friday.
Liberal Democrat Sir Bob said: "I don't think David would have wanted extra security."
Following Sir David's killing, Home Secretary Priti Patel said giving MPs police guards at local meetings is one of a "range" of steps that could protect politicians.
Sir Bob worked with Sir David on the All-Party Parliamentary Scout Group and said they had "the same sense of mischievous humour".
He said there had already been a decline in democratic participation.
"There are more members of the National Trust in Colchester than the entire membership of all the political parties," he told BBC Look East.
"That'll be the same across the country.
"Security must be uppermost, but one evil must not change things too much."
What security is currently in place?
Most MPs do not get close protection while in their constituencies, but security was increased following the killing of Batley and Spen's Labour MP Jo Cox while on her way to a constituency surgery in 2016.
All MPs were offered panic buttons, extra lighting, additional locks and emergency fobs at their homes and constituency offices.
The spending on such measures soared from £170,576 in 2015-16 to £4.5m two years later.
Sir Bob said having a police officer at the door of constituency events may "be a deterrent for some residents, particularly if they were going to complain about the police".
"Tragedies like this must not put MPs off seeing their constituents," he said.
"It shouldn't be the world we live in and we mustn't allow measures to be taken which further undermine the open, democratic structures we have in this country."