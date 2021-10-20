Southend-on-Sea: Sewage leak spills into sea
Visitors and residents in a seaside town have been warned not to go into the water at three beaches after a sewage leak.
Anglian Water said sewage had spilled after a "significant blockage" in a sewer pipe in Southend-on-Sea.
Martin Richardson, a local business owner, said the smell was "rancid".
The Environment agency is investigating and told people to avoid the water at Jubilee, Three Shells and Thorpe Bay beaches.
Mr Richardson, the owner of the Happidrome Arcade on the seafront, said he had to close his business for the day after the leak.
He said the problem keeps on happening and "the smell is rancid".
"It stinks down there like you cannot imagine."
He said other businesses have been forced to close and "it just not right".
"We've shut the doors, we can't have people walking through sewage water and then walking onto our carpet due to cross contamination."
An Anglian Water spokesman said, "Our teams are investigating a significant blockage on one of the sewer pipes that feeds Southend-on-Sea Water Recycling Centre.
It has "mobilised a number of sewer tankers to ensure customers can continue to use their facilities and environmental impacts are minimised", he added.
"Unfortunately this issue has caused some sewage to spill from one of the outfalls and we are currently carrying out assessments to understand and rectify any impact there."
The company said it was working closely with the Environment Agency and Southend Borough Council and was doing everything it can to "fix the problem".
A spokeswoman for the Environment Agency said: "We are investigating the release of sewage from Anglian Water's treatment works onto Jubilee beach in Southend.
"We currently advise against entering the water at three beaches - Jubilee, Three Shells and Thorpe Bay."
