Essex floods: Fire crews called to more than 120 incidents
The fire service in Essex said it received more than 120 calls to flood-related incidents overnight as a result of Storm Aurore.
The Essex Weather Centre reported more than 40mm (1.5in) of rain fell on Wednesday into Thursday in some areas.
Southend seafront, already affected by a "sewage" leak, and parts of the A127 were flooded.
In Southend Road, Wickford, a man was rescued from a vehicle stuck in about 2ft (60cm) of water at about 23:20 BST.
Essex County Council said the London-bound A127 was earlier closed between Progress Road and the A129 Rayleigh Weir due to flooding. The Rayleigh Weir underpass was also closed in both directions.
Both had reopened by 09:00 BST but long delays remained on the A127 and surrounding roads.
Arriva buses tweeted that its Southend services 29, nine and one had been disrupted due to flooding and the closure of the A127 and the operator was experiencing "serious delays and some curtailments".
There are currently four flood warnings in the county, from Bumpstead Brook through Steeple Bumpstead to New England, riverside properties on the tidal River Deben estuary, Eastwood Brook and Prittlewell Brook in the Southend area and the River Crouch from Noak Bridge to Runwell.
