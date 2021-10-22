Sir David Amess: Community falls silent to remember MP
- Published
Southend has remembered Sir David Amess, a week after he was killed at a constituency surgery.
Sir David, 69, was stabbed to death shortly after midday last Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.
Residents and shopkeepers bowed their heads in silence, broken by applause and the release of blue balloons in memory of the Southend West MP.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, is due at the Old Bailey charged with murder and preparing terrorist acts.
James Duddridge, the MP for Rochford and Southend East, said: "It is going to be very difficult not just for the family but for the whole community."
Southend was granted city status in honour of Sir David, who had lobbied for the title for more than 20 years.
