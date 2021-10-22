BBC News

Sir David Amess: Community falls silent to remember MP

Published
Related Topics
Image source, PA Media
Image caption, People gathered on the streets of Southend to pay their respects to Sir David, who had been an MP in Essex since 1983

Southend has remembered Sir David Amess, a week after he was killed at a constituency surgery.

Sir David, 69, was stabbed to death shortly after midday last Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

Residents and shopkeepers bowed their heads in silence, broken by applause and the release of blue balloons in memory of the Southend West MP.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, is due at the Old Bailey charged with murder and preparing terrorist acts.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, People on Eastwood Road released blue balloons at the end of the silence

James Duddridge, the MP for Rochford and Southend East, said: "It is going to be very difficult not just for the family but for the whole community."

Southend was granted city status in honour of Sir David, who had lobbied for the title for more than 20 years.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Silence fell at around the time Sir David was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea last Friday

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story