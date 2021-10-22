March butcher retires at 80 after 64 years working in same town
An 80-year-old butcher has hung up his apron and put down his cleaver for the last time, after working in the trade in the same town for 64 years.
Ron German marked his 80th by putting in his final shift at March Quality Meats in the Fenland town.
He worked at several butcher's shops in March in his time and meat has always been his passion.
"I've seen some changes," he said. "You could only get two types of sausages in 1957 - and now we've got 40."
He said: "There was no such thing as having a barbecue in the summer."
Chicken was not common back then, either, the octogenarian added.
"You'd only really have chicken or turkey twice a year - at Easter and Christmas."
Mr German initially wanted to work in an office when he left grammar school at 16, but jobs were hard to come by.
When his grandparents said the town's butcher was looking for help, young Ron leapt at the chance, and so began his long career in the industry.
He had enjoyed biology at school, and said: "The bone structure, and everything - I think that's what I found so interesting about the butchery trade."
Meat also led him to the love of his life, when a young woman called Maureen came into his shop with her grandparents.
Maureen and Ron married in 1966.
His wife said although her husband gave up work when he reached retirement age at 65, "he went back after a month".
In his 70s he cut back his hours and was furloughed during the pandemic, but returned to the butcher's shop when it reopened.
"He always said he wanted to carry on until he was 80," she said.
Speaking on his 80th birthday, and his last day at the shop, Mr German said: "I've been doing it such a long while, so yes, I will miss this."