Brentwood murder investigation: Boys killed were 16, MP says.
- Published
Two boys whose deaths are at the centre of a murder investigation are understood to have been 16, an MP has said.
Three people were found injured in Regency Court, Brentwood, Essex, at about 01:30 BST on Sunday, but two of them died.
Eight men were arrested on suspicion of murder, and police remain at the scene.
Brentwood and Ongar's Conservative MP, Alex Burghart, said the teenagers' deaths had "shaken" the community.
The BBC understands the boys are suspected to have suffered stab wounds but police have not yet confirmed this.
Floral tributes have been building up in the area and a book of condolence was opened at St Thomas's Church.
Mr Burghart said: "We're all pretty shaken in Brentwood after the events of the weekend.
"We don't really have too many events like this in our town so to lose two 16-year-olds so needlessly and senselessly... has left us all very upset.
"These incidents are still relatively rare in our town but knife crime is an issue across the country and one that the government takes extremely seriously - but I don't want to speculate too much at the moment as there is a police inquiry going on."
Mr Burghart said there were "a lot of questions to be asked" about the incident.
"I hope people will take some solace from the fact that police have said they believe this was an isolated incident and that they will be increasing the police presence on the streets in the next few days."
At the scene: Richard Smith, BBC Essex
First light revealed there's still a big police cordon in Brentwood. It's on and around Crown Street, which leads at one end to the High Street with all its nightlife, and down to the junction of Regency Court, which is a cul-de-sac of houses.
At the cordon this morning bunches of flowers have been building up, some chocolates have been left, as well as tributes and candles.
There really is a sense of shock in the air here.
One of the local churches has opened for people to also light candles and last night special prayers were said for the boys who've been killed.
Det Ch Insp Andy Clarkson, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said on Sunday: "At this stage, we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public."
Detectives said they were working to establish how the boys died and post-mortem examinations would take place.
