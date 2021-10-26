BBC News

Harwich incident: Helicopter assists with search and rescue

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption, HM Coastguard said it sent the coastguard helicopter to the incident off Harwich

A search and rescue operation is taking place off the coast of Essex, coastguard officials said.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said an HM Coastguard helicopter from Kent and a plane were sent to the incident off Harwich.

The Home Office said Border Force was "urgently responding" to the incident, and further details would be provided once the situation had been resolved.

It is understood RNLI lifeboats were launched from Harwich and Walton.

"HM Coastguard has been coordinating a search and rescue response to an incident off Essex, working with Border Force and other partners," a spokeswoman for the MCA said.

"We sent the coastguard helicopter from Lydd and a coastguard fixed-wing aircraft."

Essex Police said it supported the incident but it was being led by Border Force.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.