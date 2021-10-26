Met Police officer's rape trial hears from woman's flatmate
- Published
A friend of a woman allegedly raped by a Metropolitan Police officer found her "hysterically crying," a court heard.
James Geoghegan, 27, from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, is accused of raping the woman at her flat in Loughton, Essex, on 12 December 2018.
A former housemate told jurors she threatened to call police if he did not leave and had earlier heard someone "shouting stop" in a "panicked" way.
Mr Geoghegan, on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, denies rape.
The friend said Mr Geoghegan and the woman entered the flat in the early hours of the morning "drunk, but not overly drunk" and began playing music, singing, dancing and drinking vodka.
She told the court she later saw her friend before going to work.
'I don't want any of this'
"She had wrapped herself up in a throw and was hysterically crying," the friend said.
"To begin with she wouldn't say anything and I kept asking and she finally said 'he's basically just raped me'."
The woman told her friend she asked Mr Geoghegan to "stop" but that he had "not listened," the court heard.
The friend threatened to call police if he did not leave the flat but he was confused as to why, jurors were told.
Text messages from the woman after the alleged incident were also read in court.
In one, after it was reported to the police, she told her friend "I don't want any of this".
In another, she told Mr Geoghegan "I'm putting it down to a drunken misjudgement" and "I'm not going to get you in trouble".
The court previously heard he had decided to sleep at the woman's flat instead of returning to his home in Enfield, north London, before following the woman into her room "uninvited" as she was undressing.
The trial continues.
