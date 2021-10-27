Sir David Amess: Coroner opens inquest into MP's death
- Published
An inquest into the death of MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents, has opened.
The Conservative Southend West MP was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and a preliminary post-mortem examination report gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds to the chest.
The inquest in Chelmsford was adjourned pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, from London, has been charged with Sir David's murder and preparing terrorist acts.
He appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday and is due to face trial in March.
The inquest hearing, which lasted less than five minutes, was told the father-of-five died of "multiple stab wounds to the chest", with the number of wounds not stated.
Coroner's officer Paul Donaghy said the 69-year-old was pronounced dead at 13:13 BST.
He said the case would be reviewed on 27 April.
