Trial set for man charged with Brentwood murder of two boys
- Published
A man charged with murdering two 16-year-old boys is expected to face trial next year.
Frankie Watson, 19, of Baker Street, Orsett, is accused of murdering Charlie Preston and Frankie Gater, in Brentwood in Essex in the early hours of Sunday.
He is also charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He was not asked to enter a plea at Basildon Crown Court but a provisional trial date was set for 22 August.
Mr Watson appeared before the court by video-link from Chelmsford Prison.
He was remanded in custody until a plea hearing on 23 December.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.