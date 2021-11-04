Murder arrest over woman's death in Vange
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman.
Police were called about concerns for the welfare of a woman in Dewsgreen in Vange, Essex, shortly after 06:40 GMT on Thursday.
Essex Police said by the time officers arrived, the woman had died.
An investigation into her death has begun and a 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody being questioned by detectives.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Truss, who is leading the investigation, said: "This sad news will naturally cause concern within the Vange community, but although our investigations are in a very early phase, the information we have suggests there is no wider threat to the public."
