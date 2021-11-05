Leigh-on-Sea murder investigation begins after assaulted man dies
A murder investigation has begun after a man died in hospital following an assault.
The man, in his 40s, was seriously injured in Broadway, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, shortly after 18:00 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition and died on Tuesday. Essex Police said the case had now become a murder investigation.
A man had earlier been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
