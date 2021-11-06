Football match abandoned after firework nearly hits player
- Published
A football match was abandoned after fireworks landed on a pitch, narrowly missing a player.
Hashtag United were 2-0 up against Concord Rangers on Friday night when the firework landed close to player Matas Skrna, causing sparks.
The semi-professional Isthmian League club, based at Pitsea in Essex, tweeted he was "luckily ok".
The club's reserve team manager said he did not think the fireworks had been deliberately thrown.
The fireworks are believed to have come from a nearby garden firework event. The incident was reported to Essex Police.
The club said on twitter: "We expect fireworks whenever @hashtagutd play but not like this.
"Our player, Matas Skrna, is luckily ok but this could have been bad."
Reserve team manager Kiernan Hughes-Mason, who was at the match, said: "We saw the firework fly across the ground - and it was scary at the time when the player went down.
"It hit the ground right beside his heel and he was hit by sparks and felt a burning feeling - but luckily it only burned his sock.
"He was more worried about whether his goal still counted."
Fans realised the firework came from a nearby house and asked the owners to stop their display, he said.
Mr Hughes-Mason said the referee stopped the match initially for 10 minutes and then decided to abandon the match as "there were still a fair few fireworks in the sky".
Hashtag United were set up five years ago and moved into non-league football in 2018.
Essex Police has been approached for comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk