Vange woman's death no longer treated as suspicious
- Published
A man arrested over the death of a woman in her 60s has been released from custody, police have said.
Officers were called about concerns for the welfare of a woman in Dewsgreen in Vange, Essex, shortly after 06:40 GMT on Thursday.
Essex Police said a post-mortem examination revealed no-one else was involved in her death.
A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released and will face no further action.
