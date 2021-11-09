Maldon district councillor and leader's husband in altercation
By Simon Dedman
BBC Essex political reporter
- Published
The husband of a council leader and the councillor who disrupted a meeting have apparently had a physical altercation.
A video on social media appears to show a scuffle between Barry Stamp and councillor Chrisy Morris of Maldon District Council in Essex.
Last week, Mr Morris used a megaphone and repeatedly interjected during a meeting of the authority.
Essex Police confirmed it was called to a disturbance at a premises in Maldon Road, Langford, on Saturday.
Wendy Stamp, the Independent leader of the council, said neither she nor her husband could comment due to the ongoing police investigation.
Mr Morris confirmed the incident had taken place, that he had posted the video online, and that he would be speaking to police.
In the video, Mr Stamp appears to confront Mr Morris outside the Mill House Hotel.
The pair then seemingly get into a physical altercation and Mr Stamp later appears to have a black eye.
Maldon District Council's meeting on Thursday was discussing sanctions against independent member Mr Morris, who denies disclosing confidential information.
But after Mr Morris repeatedly called for a "point of order", police were called.
The meeting was abandoned and police officers said he was "breaching the peace", but no arrests were made.
The agenda included sanctions against Mr Morris after the council's joint standards committee found he had brought the authority into disrepute, following two independent investigations.
The minutes say he disclosed confidential information and on several occasions his "conduct met the definition of bullying".
Mr Morris disputed these findings during the meeting.
Essex Police said its inquiries were continuing into the incident on Saturday and no arrests have been made.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk