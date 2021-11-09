BBC News

Remembrance: Soldiers knitted in Essex town's display

One of the postbox toppers includes a knitted soldiers head, poppies and the words Lest We Forget

Two prolific yarn-bombers have picked up their knitting needles again to make a Remembrance display.

Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk, friends from Great Dunmow, Essex, make knitted and crochet postbox toppers for the town.

This month's theme is Lest We Forget for Remembrance Sunday.

Ms Shannon said they had made many displays recently including Olympic and Halloween ones, and the latest had received the "best reaction yet".

Another display includes a World War II solider surrounded by poppies

The work by the Great Dunmow Postbox Knitters was called "amazing and incredible" by residents on the group's Facebook Page.

"People are amaze by the soldiers head that Jackie made," Ms Shannon said.

"We hope it will inspire people to donate to the Royal British Legion."

The duo's next theme would be Christmas, she added.

The group is fundraising for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal 2021

