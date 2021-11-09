Remembrance: Soldiers knitted in Essex town's display
Two prolific yarn-bombers have picked up their knitting needles again to make a Remembrance display.
Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk, friends from Great Dunmow, Essex, make knitted and crochet postbox toppers for the town.
This month's theme is Lest We Forget for Remembrance Sunday.
Ms Shannon said they had made many displays recently including Olympic and Halloween ones, and the latest had received the "best reaction yet".
The work by the Great Dunmow Postbox Knitters was called "amazing and incredible" by residents on the group's Facebook Page.
"People are amaze by the soldiers head that Jackie made," Ms Shannon said.
"We hope it will inspire people to donate to the Royal British Legion."
The duo's next theme would be Christmas, she added.
