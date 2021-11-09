Harlow murder: Inquiry starts after man dies at The Hides
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died at a property.
Essex Police said officers were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in The Hides, Harlow, just before 17:40 GMT on Monday.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s injured and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Det Insp Julie Gowen said they believed the person responsible left the address between 17:40 and 17:55.
"We are at the early stages of our investigation and are working to build a picture of what happened here," she said.
"We need anyone who saw anything, or has any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage to contact us."
She said there was a possibility that the person responsible had also sustained injuries or looked like they had been involved in an altercation.
Ch Insp Paul Austin, district commander for Harlow, said there would be a large police presence in The Hides over the next 24 hours.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk