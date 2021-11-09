A12 Stanway/Marks Tey: Man and woman die in crash
- Published
A man and a woman have died in a crash on the A12.
Essex Police said the vehicle they were in left the road on the northbound carriageway between Stanway and Marks Tey at 12:45 GMT on Monday.
Two other people who were also in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Police thanked members of the public for their patience as the road was closed for several hours while investigations took place.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.