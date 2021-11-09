Waltham Abbey: Pair found guilty of killing pedestrian
A teenager has been convicted of murder and another of manslaughter after a man died after being hit by a car.
Neil Darnell, 50, from Waltham Abbey, was killed after he was struck on Farm Hill Road in the Essex town, at about 10:00 BST on 16 April.
A 17-year-old boy from Cheshunt in Hertfordshire who was driving the car and his passenger, also 17 and from Hertford, were chasing a cyclist when they killed Mr Darnell, a bystander.
They will be sentenced in December.
At the time of his death Mr Darnell's family said in a statement that he was a "genuine force of life" who would always "go out of his way to help others".
CCTV footage recovered by police showed the two teenagers had been at Le Golden Touch barbers on Market Square in Waltham Abbey.
Police said an unknown man had approached the barbers and threatened them, slashing the tyres of their grey BMW before riding off on a bicycle.
The teenagers were said by police to give chase, hitting Mr Darnell who died two days later in hospital from head injuries.
Police said the driver failed to stop and the vehicle was later found abandoned.
Det Ch Insp Greg Wood said the evidence showed that both the driver and passenger got behind the wheel of their car intending to cause harm to someone.
"During their pursuit, the driver drove directly at oncoming vehicles and mounted the pavement several times to deliberately try and collide with the cyclist," he said.
"Even after they hit a completely innocent bystander, who subsequently lost his life, they continued to follow the cyclist with no regard for anyone else around them.
"At no point did they attempt to get help for the man they had fatally injured."
Standing trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, the teenage passenger had been charged with murder, but was found guilty of manslaughter.
The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced at the same court on a date yet to be fixed.
