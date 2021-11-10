North Weald Airfield: Council alters industrial estate plans over concerns
- Published
Plans for an industrial estate on an airfield will go back to public consultation after concerns were raised by local residents.
Developers hope to turn North Weald Airfield in Essex into a site comprising at least 10,000 sq metres of new employment space, plans said.
But locals raised several issues including the proximity to a village and the impact on existing businesses.
Epping Forest District Council said it had addressed the points.
Local people also expressed concerns regarding highway access, environmental considerations, the future use of the airfield's control tower, the range of employment opportunities and the specific employment needs of graduates and the young.
In a report, the authority said: "Further work was undertaken by the council's consultants to address the points and issues raised and, as a result of these, changes have been made to the proposed master plan."
The new consultation will take place in November, December and January, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The plans list the site's intended use as industrial, commercial and retail.
They state there is a desire to encourage the use of sustainable transport such as walking, cycling and public transport connectivity between Epping and Harlow.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk