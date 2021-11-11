BBC News

TikTok rabbit-lovers inundated with rescue bunnies

Published
Image source, Family photo
Image caption,
Rosie with Alvin, who has now been rehomed

A family which started off with two rabbits says it has found itself with 50 after putting bunny education films on TikTok.

Emma Clough was persuaded by daughters Rosie, 12, and Jasmine, 19, to buy them a rabbit each a year ago.

Miss Clough said they "somehow managed to acquire a few more" and had now set up "Bun Village" rescue at their home near Brentwood, Essex.

But she said they now needed to re-home some rabbits to make space for others.

Image source, Family
Image caption,
The family currently have 50 rescue rabbits

The family acquired their first rescue rabbits when they moved house and were left some by the home's previous owner.

Since the release of the TikTok videos, other families have turned up at their home, now dubbed Bun Village, with rabbits they could no longer care for.

"We have the space but it's all escalated. We can't keep keeping them," said Mrs Clough.

Image source, Family
Image caption,
Jasmine with Reggie the rabbit

Jasmine Clough said: "A lot of people don't do their research. And that's why some of them come to us ill because they haven't been vaccinated and things like that.

"It's just horrible to see, but nice in a way, because we can help those bunnies.

"In the daytime the rabbits are allowed to free-roam. Some of them use the cat flap and let themselves in."

The family cat has now become used to the rabbits and also sleeps with them.

Local people have helped out with donations of vegetables, hay and pellets for the creatures but the family would like to find suitable homes for some of the rabbits.

Image source, Family
Image caption,
The family have turned their sheds and out-houses into a rabbit sanctuary after a TikTok video prompted people to give them unwanted pets

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story