Vandalised Purfleet Tommy silhouettes stand again

Published
The new Tommy silhouettes have been unveiled on an embankment of the River Thames

Silhouettes of 26 soldiers killed in World War One have been recreated and given a new home after being vandalised.

Some of the wooden statues in Purfleet, Essex, had their heads snapped off outside the town's heritage centre in May 2020.

ACS Stainless Steel made replacements in 8mm carbon steel, free of charge.

They have been unveiled on an embankment of the River Thames in the town.

The memorial is still close to the heritage centre

The original wooden silhouettes were exhibited on Purfleet's communal green as part of the national centenary commemoration for the end of World War One in 2018.

Afterwards they were put on display outside the heritage centre.

Following the vandalism, ACS, based in Leeds, offered to make replacements and after a series of delays due to the pandemic and obtaining planning permission, they were installed in time for Armistice Day.

Image source, Essex Police
Some of the original wooden soldier silhouettes had their heads snapped off

Purfleet resident, Lisa Wright, who originally organised a fundraising campaign to replace them, said it was "immensely important" to get them back.

She called the vandalism "sickening".

"There was no doubt that the whole community was appalled by what happened," she said.

"People in Purfleet felt it was an assault on any link to military connections and those who lost their lives.

"Long may they stand untouched."

On its website, ACS Stainless Steel said: "We do hope that these new figures will look over the Thames and towards Canary Wharf for many decades to come."

Image source, Geograph/Richard Rogerson
The Tommy Silhouettes memorial was vandalised outside Purfleet Heritage and Military Museum

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

